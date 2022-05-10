Mayans M.C. Season 4: Sneak Peek Reveals Major Character for Sons of Anarchy

Mayans M.C. seems to have brought forward in season 4 the return of an important character from Sons of Anarchy that could mark a milestone in this story that comes two years after what happened in that series and continues to present the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes interpreted by J. D. Pardo, a member of the Mayan M.C. on the California/Mexico border. Let’s find out who is the figure that will change everything. Spoiler alert!

A trailer for the rest of Mayans M.C. was recently released. and everything points to the fact that in this season 4 the character Tig Trager (Kim Coates) will appear in the series derived from Sons of Anarchy and this could affect the war that these two organizations are fighting, what is about to happen in this story will be decisive and viewers will meet him this May 10 when the episode premieres.

It had already been raised in Mayans M.C. that EZ Reyes would take the reins of the imminent battle ahead. Which has placed him on opposite sides of the street with another main character, Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), who is the current president of the Santo Padre club and one of the classic members of the Mayans M.C. In the video, Álvarez can be seen talking to Tig. “What we do, it can get ugly,” says Tig. “But that’s what we do.” The rest of the trailer shows EZ heading down a dark path that audiences are eager to learn about.

Tig’s character was present in the first episode of Sons of Anarchy, called “Pilot” and we met him in his role as a sergeant-at-arms of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original in Charming, California. By the time this series reached its final denouement, Tig was promoted to the position of vice president, with Chibs Telford (Tommy Flanagan) as president.

After the death of Sons of Anarchy road captain Allesandro Montez (Jacob Vargas), his partner Terry seized Montez’s kutte, which was found in the Santo Padre clubhouse. This will bring unimaginable consequences to the plot of this story created by Kurt Sutter, which ran from 2008 to 2014 and followed the titular motorcycle club’s Charming card, with a particular focus on Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the son of one of the original founders of the group.

Then with Mayans M.C., it was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James, and became a Sons of Anarchy spin-off set two years after the end of that series. Mayans M.C. was originally an antagonistic force working against the Sons of Anarchy. Later, however, they became allies.