Mayans M.C. Season 4: Drama premiere paid tribute to deceased cast member

Mayans M.C. the dramatic series created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James for FX, premiered in 2018 to narrate the lives of the Mayans Motorcycle Club bikers and their rivalries with other gangs. The series returned to fans’ screens on April 19 with season 4, just as the network had scheduled. At the end of the premiere episode, the series paid tribute to one of the cast members.

The successful series that is immersed in the same universe as Sons of Anarchy, after a year of having launched the third installment, Mayans M.C. he appeared again with season 4, but without one of the characters who was present during the two most recent installments of the show a recurring role.

Opening this week, the drama paid tribute to actor Roel Navarro, who portrayed Pavia, the Tucson, Arizona charter vice president of the Mayans Motorcycle Club, in seasons 2 and 3 of the FX series. The actor passed away on January 15, 2019 and so far the cause of his death has not been revealed.

Roel Navarro, who first appeared in two episodes of the series’ second installment and was later promoted to recurring with season 3. The last time fans of Mayans M.C. you saw it, it was at the end of the third installment that aired last year.

Two years after Navarro’s death, FX renewed Mayans M.C. for its fourth season, whose two-hour debut that aired this Tuesday, paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor. In a title card that appeared in the first episode of season 4, titled “Cleansing of the temple”, it said: “In memory of our brother Roel Navarro”

Before taking on his role in Mayans M.C., Roel Navarro had played Mr. Mateo in Jane the Virgin, Barry in The Dead Girls Detective Agency and Richard Romo in Bosch. The star also appeared in episodes of The Young and the Restless, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, General Hospital, Hawaii Five-0, and Chicago P.D., among others.