Maya Vander won’t return to Sunset Sale after miscarriage: “It’s time for her to move on”

Maya Vander Courtesy of Netflix

Pushing forward. Us Weekly can confirm that Maya Vander will not be returning for next season of Selling Sunset after a second pregnancy loss.

“From the point of view of logistics, it was hard for her. The round trip from Miami to Los Angeles was long and stressful,” a source tells us. “She wants to calm down, especially after the miscarriage. She wants to focus on her family and hopefully have more children.”

Vander, 39, “loves the show and it’s definitely hard to let go,” but “it’s time to move on.” According to an insider, it was a “strictly business decision” for her to leave the series, but “she is so grateful and grateful for the opportunity that Netflix has given her.”

Vander’s real estate license was recently transferred from The Oppenheim Group to Compass, with which her company, The Maya Vander Group, will work in the future. A source tells us that Jason Oppenheim, co-founder of The Oppenheim Group, is “well aware” of Vander’s move.

Provided by Netflix

“Maya’s goal is to really succeed,” the insider explains. “She is looking forward to working with her team and is excited about what the future holds for her.”

While Vander feels the reality show’s focus has shifted “more to drama than real estate,” she still “remains friendly with the cast and on good terms with all of them,” according to the source.

News of Vander’s official departure from the Netflix hit came shortly after she announced that she had suffered her second pregnancy loss in the last six months.

“I’ve had a very crazy week,” Vander announced in her Instagram stories on Tuesday, June 21. — Miscarriage in 10 weeks… after my stillbirth, but my children and my husband are my blessing, and I am so lucky to be their mother! ! They bring me joy and happiness in my life!! Embrace and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted!”

The ad was posted along with a photo of Vander’s three-year-old son Aiden, who is peacefully napping. The native of Israel shares a little boy and two-year-old daughter Elle with her husband David Miller.

Vander previously gave birth to a stillborn son in December 2021, when she was 38 weeks pregnant. “I’ve always heard about it, but I never thought I’d be part of the statistics,” she wrote on social media at the time. “Instead of having a baby, I come home with a memory box. I don’t wish this on anyone.”

A few days later, she told Us exclusively about the pain of losing a child, especially during the holidays.

“My family is devastated,” the Netflix star told us. “My baby’s due date was just around Christmas. This is the best time of the year to celebrate… My husband is heartbroken, and I know that I need to be strong for him and our family.”

Vander further explained that it is unclear why her son did not survive at birth, but an autopsy is being conducted in the hope that she will get some answers. “I gave birth to a normal baby who looked like he was sleeping,” she said. “It will haunt me forever.”

During the season 5 “Sunset Sale” reunion special that aired on Netflix in May, a Miami-based agent reported that the stillbirth was apparently a “freak accident.”

“It was just an accident with [the umbilical cord] mixed up with the swallowed placenta,” she told the Tan France presenter. “But I feel much better. And you know, I have a husband. He’s great. My kids are great. They, you know, support me, and I have a job and I’m busy, so I don’t have time to sit and cry all day.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper