Maya Vander told that she is leaving the Sunset sale

Mayer Vander participated in the popular reality show “Sunset Sale” from the first season and announced that she would not return in the sixth season. Maya quickly became a fan favorite because of her calm, confident nature and ability to stay away from drama. other real estate agents. The mom of two combined her busy work schedule at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles with flights to Miami, where her husband David Miller and her children lived.

The real estate agent was noticeably absent from many seasons of “Sunset Sale” 3, which led fans to believe that she would not return next season. However, fans saw her in the fourth season, during which she announced her pregnancy with her third child. Unfortunately, Maya announced that she had a stillborn baby when she was 38 weeks pregnant with her son Mason. Six months later, the “Selling Sunset” star suffered another loss when she suffered a miscarriage.

Maya recently told Page Six that she decided not to renew her contract for the 6th season of “Sunset Sale.” She shared that although she enjoys participating in the show, she wants to focus on developing her career in the Miami real estate market. Maya added: “I want to focus on my family, and flying from coast to coast is a lot. The show is great and I love everyone, but I’m looking forward to growing my business in South Florida.” Maya, who has been selling in the Los Angeles and Miami markets for many years, became the first Sunset sales star to open her own company.

Maya has already transferred her real estate license from The Oppenheim Group to Compass, a Florida-based company. The Selling Sunset star recently revealed that she founded a women’s firm called The Maya Vander Group, which after the transition will operate under Compass. With Maya leaving the show and co-star Kristin Quinn possibly fired from The Oppenheim Group, season 6 of “Sunset Sale” may well get a cast shake-up.

Although fans will miss watching Maya in “Sunset Sale,” her decision to leave is understandable. The agent has shared in the past that flying back and forth tired her physically. Having publicly experienced two defeats, the decision to stay in Miami seems to be the best option for Maya and her family. After five seasons, Selling Sunset is still a huge success with fans and has been officially renewed for seasons 6 and 7. An additional series Selling the OC featuring The Oppenheim Group in Orange County has already been filmed, and its premiere is scheduled for premiere. August 24.