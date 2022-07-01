May from Night In The Woods appears at a football match with an axe from pride

Some devoted Night in the Woods fans from Timbers Army made a mural depicting Mae Borowski with an axe, as well as a message of pride month during the Portland Timbers game. Timbers Army is a group of fans of both football and various pop culture media. They often appear in games with handmade murals depicting icons such as Bob Ross or Pennywise the clown with axes.

Night in the Woods is a game about an anthropomorphic group of friends who face life difficulties, such as mental health problems, think about which way their future will go, and are LGBTQ+. It was developed by Infinite Fall and Secret Lab and released back in 2017. Since then, the game has become a pop culture favorite, especially among LGBTQ+ fans, thanks to very real and mundane depictions of everyday struggles with mental illness.

Timbers Army demonstrated their love for Night in the Woods and their pride with a series of murals during a Portland Timbers football game. According to VICE Media, the two murals were signs that when connected read: “From Stonewall brick, and from Portland axe, respect our pride or expect our anger,” and a large image of Mae Borowski with an axe was held between them. May usually wields a bat, but considering that the match was held in Portland, which is known for its axe throwing, the axe seemed more appropriate. One of the lead developers of Night in the Woods, Scott Benson, was delighted to see the mural and fully supported the idea.

“Night in the Woods” is known for the fact that its script, although bizarre, seemed very real and related. This well-crafted dialogue has made Night in the Woods an outstanding player in the field of indie video games, which already has many games with interesting and well-written dialogues. The essence of May’s story in “Night in the Woods” is about self—discovery and struggle with harsh reality. When she holds her bat or, in this case, an axe in her hands, it can be seen as a manifestation of her own anger to take matters into her own hands, which makes the images of Timbers Army “Night in the Woods” a very suitable pair for the message they conveyed.

Whether she’s holding an axe or a bat, Mae Borowski’s story still rings true to many LBGTQ+ fans. “Night in the Woods” is a story that combines pride and anger, which makes the description of the Timber Army very timely. This mural may be just what will close the stage in Pride Month and reopen it for what many LGBTQ+ fans consider to be the Month of Anger.