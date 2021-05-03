May Free Games on PS Plus, Xbox Gold, Prime Gaming and Stadia Pro

Free Games: We know all the free games and when they will be available to players subscribed to the services of PS4, PS5, Xbox One / Series, Stadia and PC.May begins. The fifth chapter of 2021 brings us closer and closer to E3 2021, this year yes, but there are things that do not change. Video games remain our refuge, the chosen accompaniment to our free time moments, and the monthly free games remain true to their tradition through subscription services from Sony, Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

As we traditionally do at MeriStation, we started this month of May 2021 by collecting all the free games offered by companies with their PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Xbox Series, Twitch Gaming (PC) and Google Stadia subscription programs throughout the month. . All of them at no additional cost while we are subscribed and exchangeable on the dates that we will indicate in each case. We are talking, of course, about PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Prime Gaming and Stadia Pro.

We remember, before going to know all the free games with the subscription services of this month of May, that we have made several articles where we collect the best free video games for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch of 2021.

PS Plus in May 2021: Wreckfest, Battlefield V and more

Sony’s subscription service, PS Plus, not for this month of May and maintains its current format of a native PS5 video game, two from PS4 and another belonging to PlayStation Talents in Spain and Portugal. This time around, Wreckfest, Battlefield V, Stranded Deep and Waves Out. If what you are looking for is driving or a return to World War II, this May you have hours of entertainment for a while. Last day to redeem Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm and Zombie Army 4: Dead War, the free PS Plus games in April.

Wreckfest – PS5 (starting May 4)

Battlefield V – PS4 (Starting May 4)

Stranded Deep – PS4 (Starting May 4)

Waves Out – PS4 (Starting May 4)

Or we can forget that Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is available for free from April 20 at 05:00 CEST until May 15 at 05:00 (CEST); no need to subscribe to anything: totally free thanks to the Play At Home promotion.

Those who own PlayStation 5 have one more incentive to be members of PS Plus, the so-called PS Plus Collection. We are talking about a permanent gift for players subscribed to the program only on the new Sony console. Includes a total of 20 “defining games” from the PS4 catalog (run via backward compatibility) such as Bloodborne, Uncharted 4, Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, God of War, Infamous Second Son, Ratchet and Clank, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 7, Battlefield 1, Monster Hunter World, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and more.

You can check out all the PS Plus content in May 2021 here.

Xbox Live Gold in May 2021: LEGO Batman, Tropico 4 …

Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S players who are subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to add a total of four games to their digital library this May at no additional cost. As always, just access the Xbox Store, claim them and… enjoy. This month we have a little bit of everything. As you will see below, the dates vary depending on the title, as almost always; some will be asked until the middle of the month. They are: Tropico 4, LEGO Batman, Dungeons 3 and Armello.

Those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can access Xbox Live GOLD because this modality includes Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and mobile devices plus Gold membership; all in one.

Armello | Available May 1-30 on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

Dungeons 3 | Available between May 16 and June 15 on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

LEGO Batman | Available May 1-15 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360.

Tropico 4 | Available May 16-31 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360.

Apart from those mentioned, Truck Racing Championship, the racing truck game, will continue at no additional cost until May 15.

You can check all the content of Xbox Live GOLD in May 2021 here.

Google Stadia Pro in May 2021: Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Trine 4 and Floor Kids

Google Stadia players who are subscribed to Stadia Pro will get this May Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Floor Kids and Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince; added to the Resident Evil Village demo. As always, no downloads or more procedures are necessary: you subscribe to Stadia Pro, choose the game from the list of free games currently included with the plan, and play. Just wait a few seconds.

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number: from May 1

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – From May 1

Floor Kids: from May 1

Apart from these two titles, subscribed users can also play video games such as F1 2020, Human Fall Flat, SteamWorld Dig and its sequel, Superhot, Pikuniku, PUBG or Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition.

You can check all the content of Google Stadia Pro in May 2021 here.

Amazon Prime Gaming in May 2021: 5 Free Games This Month

Prime Gaming, the video game service included in Amazon Prime (as well as other advantages of this subscription plan), bet this May on 5 games that, once we claim them, are for us forever. From May 1st we can claim the following titles: Yoku’s Island Express, Beholder, A Blind Legend, Healer’s Quest and The Blind Prophet. We review the dates of each of them so that you know how long you can include them in your library.

Yoku’s Island Express: Starting May 4

Beholder: starting May 4

A Blind Legend – Starting May 4

Healer’s Quest: Starting May 4

The Blind Prophet – Starting May 4

You can check all the content of Prime Gaming (Amazon) in May 2021 here.