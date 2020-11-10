May be introduced today: Apple AirTags carrying accessory

Discovered in iOS 13 source codes last year, the Apple accessory is eagerly awaited by many Apple users. The image of Apple AirTags carrying accessory, which is claimed to be introduced today, was shared.

Here is the Apple AirTags carrying accessory!

Apple AirTags, about which many claims have been made, is among the accessories that Apple users have been eagerly waiting for. Before Apple announced the event, it was leaked that the new accessory will be introduced in November.

AirTags, which is claimed to be introduced by many people at the event to be held today after the company’s event announcement, came out with iOS 13 source codes. The accessory, which is claimed to come in 3 different sizes, will be produced with the U1 chip.

AirTags, which will send notifications with the Bluetooth system developed by Apple, will alert you when you move away from the products you use. You will also be able to view the last location you forgot on your iPhone or iPad.

In addition, according to the allegations, today AirPods Studio and ARM processor MacBook models will be introduced.

What do you think of AirTags developed by Apple? You can share your ideas with us in the comments.

Potentially AirTag carrying accessory in Saddle Brown. Looks a lot like this previously reported patent, but take it with a bit of salt though since something similar is easily reproducible in China. pic.twitter.com/HHRi2p4Cyu — Fudge (@choco_bit) November 9, 2020



