“MAXIDENT” Stray Kids Spent Its Fourth Week on The Billboard 200 And Other Charts

A month after the release of the latest mini-album Stray Kids still holds a strong position in the Billboard charts!

Last month, Stray Kids’ seventh mini-album “MAXIDENT” debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, making them the only artist to top the Billboard 200 with two different albums this year.

During the week ending November 12, “MAXIDENT” successfully remained on the Billboard 200 at number 153, making it the second Stray Kids album after “ODDINARY”, which spent four consecutive weeks on the chart.

“MAXIDENT” also remained at number 3 on the Billboard World Albums chart, at number 10 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and at number 11 on the Top Album Sales chart this week, and its title track “CASE 143″ took the first place. at number 176 in the Global Excl rating. US schedule.

Finally, Stray Kids ranked 78th on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, marking their 11th consecutive week on that chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids on their continued success on the Billboard charts!