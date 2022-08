The other striker that Valencia hopes to bring out in the coming days is Maxi Gómez. The team that starts with the most possibilities of taking the charrúa is none other than Fenerbahçe, although at the moment the Turkish team has not formalized any purchase offer to remove the striker from Mestalla.

The club is very confident that this proposal will arrive next week and that it will be able to remove the footballer from the squad when it occurs.