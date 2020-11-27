MAX reveals how working with Suga reinvigorates his life

MAX has revealed more secrets of his work with BTS’s Suga on his new album and many more details about the idol.

Max Schneider, who goes by the name MAX, and Suga, a member of today’s biggest pop music group BTS, have exchanged accolades and more accolades on social media, interviews, and live streams.

Before long, the musicians were hanging out together in Seoul in January and bonded over a Korean barbecue and basketball in Los Angeles in February.

Their continuous interactions gave the impression that a possible collaboration between the two was not too far-fetched, and about which we share all the details in Somagnews.

MAX participated in “Burn It”, a track he co-wrote for “D-2”, Suga’s second mixtape released under the name Agust D. Then the Korean rapper and producer wrote a verse for “Blueberry Eyes” from the last album. from MAX, “Color Vision”.

MAX reveals her impression of Suga

MAX considers himself a fan of Suga. And being able to work with him, he said, was incredible; a dream for which you are grateful.

“It’s been such an incredible journey… I love every second of being greeted by BTS fans, the ARMY, and feeling their warmth and dedication to the song. And Suga has been an amazing part of it, ”MAX said in a video conference hosted by Sony Music Philippines.

Suga’s musical talent is already a fact. But it’s his character, his kindness, and humility that really appealed to MAX.

“It’s remarkable because it shows that the people who are the best at what they do are also some of the most humble and kind … They are excellent and have nothing to prove, so they just let their work do the talking,” MAX said. about Suga, whom she calls her “brother” and her baby’s future “uncle.”

“I think that is why I have had that bond with him. I love that he treats people with kindness. ”

“That we can combine our native languages ​​and create a mutual story that people can connect with, whether they know one language or another. It’s unreal.”

“I’ve also learned that the ARMY members are amazing, warm, and dedicated.”

Finally, MAX assured that he has discussed the dangers of fame with Suga and how they have managed to cope with it.

“You have to surround yourself with good people … that reminds you that you are human and that you are doing this for the experience,” he also praised BTS for their humility and dedication.

What do you think about Suga and MAX’s friendship? Do you think they will have more musical collaborations soon? Tell us in the comments.

