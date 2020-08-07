Max publishes a preview of his collaboration with Suga

Max revealed the first teaser for ‘Blueberry Eyes’, his collaboration with BTS’s Suga. Suga of the Bangtan Boys is a very popular rapper, lyricist, producer and musician, his work with BTS and his solo career are recognized worldwide, being one of the great exponents of K-pop.

The ‘Moonlight’ interpreter has many friends in the music industry, one of them, the American singer Max, he and Suga worked together for the first time on the song ‘Burn It’, Agust D.’s second mixtape.

Now, the talented and creative friends have prepared a surprise for all their fans, in Max’s next music production, Suga is one of the special guests, the duo worked on ‘Blueberry Eyes’.

The singer Max revealed another preview of the song ‘Blueberry Eyes’. Through his Instagram account, the ‘Circles’ interpreter posted a video with the tracklist of 13 songs from ‘Color Vision’, his new record material.

‘Blueberry Eyes’ is a track that combines a bossa nova base, a style originally from Brazil, plus a strong piano and the voices of both create a magnificent aura. The lyrics of Suga and Max’s collaboration talk about how a person changes with the arrival of a love.

You will be able to enjoy the romantic song ‘Blueberry Eyes’ by Suga and Max on September 18, 2020, the record material ‘Color Vision’ will be available on all digital platforms and online music services.

Listen to the sneak peek of Suga and Max’s ‘Blueberry Eyes’:



