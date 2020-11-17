Max Keiser: “I Don’t Think You’re Too Stupid To Buy Bitcoin”

Famous Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser said Ray Dalio should buy Bitcoin if he wants to keep doing business. Big investors such as Paul Tudor Jones, Stanley Druckenmiller and Bill Miller, who have positive thoughts about Bitcoin, were featured in the new episode of the popular financial news and analysis program Keiser Report.

Keiser pointed out that those who manage the money know that Bitcoin is the best performing asset of the year, the last five years, or even the last decade, and they are aware of their responsibility to have such a superior asset:

“These are warships. These are tankers. These are big guns. Now they’re moving to Bitcoin, and names who are bitcoin enemies like [Nouriel] Roubini, Peter Schiff or Ray Dalio seem to lose the game… ”

“Decreased Performance”

Keizer spoke to Dalio later in his speech and said that he would soon be out of work. Keizer used the following statements:

“Ray Dalio has written a book called Principles. Everyone loved it, they said it was the greatest book ever. So how is its performance this year? Fell 18%. It’s absolutely horrible. It’s a nightmare. He lost tons of money for everyone. He does not own bitcoin. And if he doesn’t buy Bitcoin soon… Ray, you will be out of work in 24 months. I’m almost 100% sure of that. But I don’t think he’s too stupid to buy Bitcoins. ”

Dalio recently revived his belief that Bitcoin is not a viable investment. Dalio, founder, co-chair and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, says he believes governments will ban BTC if it reaches a certain level of success.



