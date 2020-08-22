Max Keiser: “Bitcoin Can Help Immigrants Problem”

Bitcoin (BTC) supporter and TV host Max Keiser said that Bitcoin will be more useful now and in the near future.

Max Keiser, in his statement on Twitter, drew attention to people who prefer environmental migration due to the change in the global ecosystem. Environmental migrants are known to be people who leave their geography, politically, climate or other reasons. Since these people are not fully immigrant, they have great problems with payment methods, especially in the country they are or will go to.

Environmental migrants can solve these problems with gold, but gold is not very convenient in terms of both transportation and use. In addition, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can be easily taken anywhere in huge amounts.

Therefore, Bitcoin, currently accepted in many places in Europe, Asia and the USA, has the power to help immigrants to travel and settle more easily.

Max Keiser previously stated that Bitcoin is the greenest industry and Bitcoin miners frequently use renewable energy sources in terms of cost. On the other hand, many people in the society have recently emphasized that Bitcoin is not actually environmentally friendly. Because of the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus protocol, which requires verification of mining transactions, large amounts of electricity are consumed.

People who say that Bitcoin is not environmentalist argue that cryptocurrencies that were previously mined and do not require miners to work, using the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol such as XRP, should be used.

In addition, Etheruem (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency and the largest altcoin, was among the cryptocurrencies that used the PoW protocol until now. However, with the Ethereum 2.0 update, which will take place soon, it will transition to the PoS protocol in Ethereum. Due to this upcoming update, ETH investors’ expectations in the long and medium term are quite high.

Other than Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies in the PoW protocol are known to be cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Monero (XMR) and DOGE.

As stated by Max Keiser, the leading crypto currency Bitcoin (BTC), which will make our life easier in the future, is trading at $ 11,632 as of writing.



