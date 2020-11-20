Max George shares photo of reuniting with Stacey Giggs

The Wanted singer was removed from the show on Sunday’s November 15 broadcast after losing to Dance Off to East Enders star Maisie Smith.

Excited to be reunited with his partner, he shared a tender photograph of them holding hands on his Instagram story, where Max wrote the nostalgic phrase: “Finally”.

The couple have had to live apart while Max was participating in the show due to social distancing guidelines and strict protocol to keep the cast and crew safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. It means that professional dancers and their partners have been together in social bubbles for the duration of the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHoAIn3gIr7/?utm_source=ig_embed

Max and his professional partner Dianne Buswell retired after judges Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke chose to save Maisie and Gorka Márquez. But Judge Motsi Mabuse, who is currently self-isolating and scoring on the show, admitted that she could have saved Max if she had been on the panel.

“I saw that Max had a very difficult routine, he had to control himself a lot,” he explained on BBC Radio 2. “If we remember last week with The Simpsons, he was very happy, and I think he liked that role and this time he had to recover the control.

“I’m almost like Shirley, looking from the outside, maybe I could have saved Max.”

On the other hand, Gorka recently revealed the struggles the cast is having while being away from their families as he shared a message with his partner Gemma Atkinson, whom he met on the show, for her birthday.

“Sad, I can’t be there to celebrate with you and Mia your day as you deserve,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You are the most amazing mom and girlfriend in the world! Kind, funny, humble, loving, talented, strong and I am so grateful to have you by my side.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday (November 21) on BBC One. Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, hosted by Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal, also airs Monday through Friday at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHl2-pHAl22/?utm_source=ig_embed



