Max and Suga can broadcast Blueberry Eyes.

BTS’s Suga and Max are about to reveal their collaboration “Blueberry Eyes”, will they be releasing a special MV for their song?

Min Yoongi is currently working on his comeback with the boys of BTS, who are speculated to release new music later this year, and as a small preview, the singers and rappers from Big Hit Entertainment recently released ‘Dynamite’, their first. single in English.

Another of Suga’s projects that could surprise ARMY is his collaboration with Max, the American singer is ready to release his record material ‘Color Vision’, which contains 13 songs and one of them is a special work he has done with the rapper of the Bangtan Boys.

‘Blueberry Eyes’ is the name of the track in which MAX and Suga joined their talents, netizens have already enjoyed several previews of the song, which combines some interesting sounds and makes a fun mix of rhythms.

Now, Max took his social networks and published a very mysterious message about the preparations to record a new music video, this excited Suga’s fans more, do you want to know what it is about? Well, we will tell you all the details below .

Through Twitter, Max posted two images, one showing several boxes of Oregon blueberries and the other showing individual packages of the summertime berry. The ‘Love Me Less’ singer wrote in the description of his post:

What video do you guys think is?

We will record tomorrow …

ARMY made a connection between the fruits and the name of the song of Max and Min Yoongi, ‘Blueberry Eyes’, so possibly the collaboration between these two great stars has an official video and the fans of both musicians can enjoy their good chemistry. Yay!

The photographs of the American interpreter are already receiving all the love of his loyal followers and so far they have more than 100,000 likes and more than 25,000 retweets and comments.

WHAT VIDEO DO YOU GUYS THINK.. WE’RE SHOOTING TOMORROW..😏 pic.twitter.com/KWWVrP7x8S — MAX (@MAXMusic) August 30, 2020

It is not the first time that these two music stars have come together to create an incredible song, because in Agust D’s most recent mixtape, ‘D-2’ they both performed ‘Burn It’, a track that reflects the personality of the duo .

