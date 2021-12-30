Max and Helen take next step and what to expect from episode 12

New Amsterdam, the hit NBC medical drama, will air again on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 with season 4 episode 11 showing what fans already know, the start of the new chapter in the lives of Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe, who finally had a great opportunity to walk away together. (Spoilers for episodes 11 and 12)

Since season 4 premiered at the end of last September, New Amsterdam fans have seen Max and Helen bonding on a sentimental level. A romance, which was expected by everyone for so long, but had not been able to materialize due to different circumstances.

In the final episode of the first half of season 4 that aired in late November, he left Max and Helen on his way to the airport to board the plane for London. And although many thought they would not leave because anything could happen on the way, their departure was confirmed by the showrunner of the series David Schulner, and later by the photos and the promotional trailer.

Finally Max and Helen are starting this much-deserved new stage in their lives, and fans will witness it when Episode 11 debuts next week. However, the NBC network is anticipating what will happen next as it revealed the synopsis of the twelfth installment that will be broadcast on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at its usual time of 10:00 p.m.

The 12th episode of season 4 of New Amsterdam is titled “The Crossover”, and according to NBC in this installment Helen takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital while Max gets creative to help a patient in need. Furthermore, Dr. Reynolds makes a decision about Dr. Malvo. And Iggy and Bloom help their patients understand the underlying cause of their stress, while Dr. Wilder employs less conventional techniques.

The story of this episode of the fourth installment of New Amsterdam will focus on Max and Helen taking their next step after their arrival in London, and this has to do with their jobs. Dr Sharpe will immediately have the opportunity to work as Medical Director at the NHS, while Max will have to be more creative until he gets his UK work license to practice medicine.