Maverick Secretly Reveals Tom Cruise’s Best Role in Top Gun 3

The events of Top Gun: Maverick secretly reveal Tom Cruise’s best future role in Top Gun 3. The story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell has been going on for more than three decades since he was first introduced in Tony Scott’s cult classic film Top Gun through a sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski. In Top Gun: Maverick, Cruz’s brave pilot continues to live on the edge, testing his capabilities when it comes to his piloting skills.

Despite his flying abilities, not to mention his impressive track record, Maverick remains a lowly Navy captain in Top Gun: Maverick. His inability to let go of the past and fear of being grounded held him back for years. Fortunately for him, he finds a new target when he is called in to train a new batch of fighter pilots for an incredibly dangerous mission. At the end of “The Best Shooter: Maverick”, he and his team not only successfully achieved their goal, but Mitchell was finally able to establish a relationship with Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his fallen partner and RIO, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards).

Due to the success of Top Gun: Maverick, it is unlikely that the franchise will end with just one sequel. “The Best Shooter 3” is inevitable, and despite the fact that Maverick has finished his professional and personal life perfectly, the third film will not move forward in any way without this character. Mitchell’s effective inclusion in the Top Gun 3 story is a big problem, as it could undermine his storyline. Fortunately, Top Gun: Maverick has already demonstrated how best to use it. The film directed by Kosinski showed how good he is as a leader. Maverick naturally won the loyalty of the people of Hondo (Bashir Salahuddin), and his people at the testing center followed him even when he was at his bravest. The same thing happened to his students at TOPGUN. Top Gun 3 should capitalize on this by finally making Maverick’s future role a high-ranking Navy officer where he can have his own team. Perhaps he could even head a cell specializing in complex missions to continue working with Ruster, the Executioner (Glen Powell) and Phoenix (Monica Barbaro).

Taking this narrative route allows Paramount to continue to put Cruise at the center of the Top Gun 3 narrative without undoing Maverick’s progress in Top Gun: Maverick. After all, climbing the corporate ladder in the Navy is a natural development of its history. After an extremely dangerous mission that almost killed him, he must realize that life and his career are something more than actually flying airplanes. He could continue to be an integral part of the organization while on the ground, passing on everything he knows about flying to his contemporaries. This way, his legacy can continue even when he is no longer around. As a down-to-earth leader, Maverick is also in a better position to stand up to Rear Admiral Chester “The Hammer” Cain, played by Ed Harris, who promotes flying planes by reducing the value of the real pilots who fly them. His introduction and brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick may lead to a more prominent role as he becomes the main villain of Top Gun 3, and there is no better person to prove his assumptions wrong than Maverick.

It is expected that after the box office success of the movie “Best Shooter: Maverick” Paramount will be more interested in giving the green light to “Best Shooter 3”. However, the studio needs to make sure that the third film is created as carefully as its predecessor, otherwise it risks burning. the growing franchise is very early. This means that despite Maverick’s happy ending in the sequel, his best future role is that he continues to be an integral part of what’s coming next in the film series.