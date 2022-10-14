Matty Healy on The 1975 as a group of “post-Arctic monkeys”.

1975 frontman Matty Healy told NME about his band as “post-Arctic monkeys” and that they could “still be the most important band” of the coming decade.

Speaking to us for the cover of Big Read this week to mark the release of their fifth album, “Being Funny In A Foreign Language,” Healy spoke about the legacy and future of The 1975, as well as how he feels when he is called a ‘band.’

Speaking in 2018, Healy called Arctic Monkeys the “band of the 2000s” and The 1975 the defining band of the 2010s. Asked today what he thinks about the reputation of his band in the coming decade, Healy replied: “I think we can still be the most important group of the 20s – I have a prediction that we will be, but we are starting to get into a semantic dispute.”

Healy then admitted that “Arctic Monkeys are still relevant, make amazing records and are still a band” that could “always be around if they wanted to” (and also revealed that he is “obsessed with bands like Fontaines D.C.”), but argued that the culture no longer necessarily associated with the idea of “white guys with guitars changing the world” and that The 1975 might not even be considered a traditional band.

“As for us, you have to take us out of the world of ‘bands’ and put us next to Lana [Del Rey], Taylor [Swift], Frank Ocean and Kendrick [Lamar],” he said. “These are artists who have been around for ten years, and no one asks them why they are still relevant. We are just a group in form. We are much less formal than the last traditional band, the Arctic Monkeys. We are post-Arctic monkeys.”

Read NME Big Read’s full interview with The 1975 here, where Healy also discusses cancellation culture, the issue with Generation Z on Twitter, his misunderstood comments on Rage Against The Machine at the Leeds Festival, and the heart and humor of their new record. .

In a four-star review of the 1975 album “Being Funny In A Foreign Language”, NME concluded that the album combines “the band’s slightly sidelined ability to write powerful, immediately memorable pop-handles with the more complex, neurotic lyrical voice of The 1975 band.” recent releases,” adding that it “seems like the right next step after bringing experimental excesses to a logical conclusion, and is comparatively sparse, with only 11 tracks in its title.”

"Being Funny In A Foreign Language" by The 1975 is already on sale. In January 2023, the band will embark on a UK tour.

