Matthew Perry ve Chandler Bing de Friends

Undoubtedly, one of the most popular series of all time is the sitcom Friends, from NBC. For 10 years, the production captivated the audience in a fun and exciting way, becoming a television landmark in terms of audience and popularity. Its protagonists are remembered to this day, and the actors have a legion of fans.

One character who stood out because of his playful way was Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry. But #PorOndeAnda Matthew Perry, anyway?

Matthew Perry: from early days to Friends

Perry grew up with mutual interests between television and tennis. Although he was not so good in the sport, he did participate in some national championships in Canada, where he grew up. His father, who is also an actor, noticed early on that his son had a knack for it because of his great sense of humor.

Deciding to pursue his career, Perry moved with his father to Los Angeles, where he would have more opportunities in the field, in addition to being able to study the profession more easily. From then on, he made small appearances in feature films and television series. Some of the most prolific include Growing Pains, Sydney and Home Free.

However, it was in Friends that he saw his career take off. It is worth remembering that, at the time, Perry had written the pilot for a series very similar to Friends and offered it to NBC. The project was shelved, but his talent was recognized by the producers, who invited him to join the cast of the series. And he almost did not accept the proposal, because he was involved with another production of the station, which ended up being canceled.

What happened to Matthew Perry?

Although the attunement of the Friends cast was something remarkable and overflowing the screen, Perry felt out of place and lonely because of his personal problems. Still, he made a lot of money during the years he was involved in production and was recognized with important awards.

During the NBC sitcom, Perry developed an addiction to painkillers, having to undergo treatments. After Friends, he participated in some other series, like The West Wing, The Good Wife and Cougar Town, in addition to starring in the film 17 Again, sharing the role with Zac Efron.

In interviews, Perry has stated several times that he has longed to be famous from the beginning and that sometimes a high price can be paid for it. An interesting fact is that, at the time when he had problems with addictions, he had the support of his friends and colleagues in the Friends cast.

His last television work was in the miniseries The Kennedys After Camelot, in which he played Democrat Ted Kennedy.

Matthew Perry in 2020

In 2020, already recovered from his lowest points, the actor is scheduled to participate in the special of Friends that is being produced by HBO. As with several productions, the episode was postponed due to the pandemic, but it should be completed later this year.



