Matthew Perry on Whether He Thinks That Colleagues in The Film “Friends” Will Read His Memoirs

Former “Friends” star Matthew Perry apparently has a lot to say in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” On the eve of the book’s release on November 1, fans have already gleaned some information about how serious his addiction became on the set of the sitcom of the 90s, and that Jennifer Aniston once confronted him about his drunkenness. Despite the fact that stories will be told about the events that took place during this extremely important decade of the six actors’ lives, Perry said that he does not think that his colleagues in the film will read his memoirs.

Well, none of them except Lisa Kudrow, that is. The actress, who played Phoebe Buffe, read a preliminary copy of the book “Friends, Lovers and a Terrible Case” to write a preface to the book. As for Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer, they are unlikely to do the same, Matthew Perry told GQ:

Why would they read it? I don’t know. Because, you know who cares? The addicts will take care of it, and the “Friends” fans will take care of it. But the cast won’t really care about that.

Matthew Perry said he thinks his memoirs will help other people struggling with addiction. Meanwhile, longtime fans of the series will be interested to learn more about the man who played the hilarious Chandler Bing, as well as get some good behind-the-scenes stories about “Friends,” including how he convinced Julia Roberts to star in the series. guest appearance in a sitcom. But Perry said his former colleagues don’t really have a reason to read it.

It can be argued that they have been around Matthew Perry for these 10 years and, therefore, already know the stories he is going to tell. However, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston expressed disbelief during their 2021 reunion special when the actor talked about how much he was worried about making the audience laugh. It’s probably safe to assume that there will be things in the book that he never told his colleagues about.



One might think that the other four actors would be at least curious to know what Matthew Perry wrote about them, since he promised not to embellish anything, including his feelings for his colleagues on the set. The actor has already had to apologize for apparently dragging Keanu Reeves into the memoir, so it definitely looks like Perry isn’t taking any punches.

Regardless of whether the rest of the “Friends” cast members read the book, fans are likely to experience a range of emotions, as Matthew Perry describes a time when participating in the series may have saved his life during a medical emergency, but also reportedly describes falling in love. on Jennifer Aniston.

“Friends,” “Lovers,” and “The Big Terrible Thing” will be available on Tuesday, November 1, and in the meantime, you can stream all 10 seasons of the cult sitcom, including “Friends: Reunion,” with an HBO Max subscription.