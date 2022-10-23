Matthew Perry, a Graduate of the Friends Program, Recalls How Jennifer Aniston Approached Him About His Struggle With Addiction

Fans of the cult sitcom of the 90s “Friends” have known for many years about the struggle of addiction star Matthew Perry. However, with the upcoming release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, we are only now learning about how terrible the situation was for an actor who consistently ridiculed us as Chandler Bing for 10 years. The actor recently talked about how bad things were during the filming of the show, and now Perry recalled how his co-star Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his addiction.

Matthew Perry gave an interview to Diane Sawyer, which will air on October 28 on ABC. In the ad for the special, they talk about how Perry found out that other actors knew about his problem:

Diane Sawyer: Jennifer, she says: “We know you’re drinking.”

Matthew Perry: Yes. Imagine what a terrible moment it was.

The journalist listed the drugs and alcohol that Matthew Perry said he was using at the time—methadone, xanax, a liter of vodka every day and 55 doses of vicodin — so it’s not surprising that he was probably trying to hide it all from his five stage partners.

It must have been a tough time for everyone involved when it got to the point where the actress felt she needed to approach him. It also sounds like Jennifer Aniston has talked to him about it more than once, and Perry said he appreciates it.:

She was the one who reached out the most. You know, I am very grateful to her for that.

Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green in the TV series “Friends”, and she and Matthew Perry joined the rest of their colleagues in 2021 in the movie “Friends: Reunion” (available by subscription HBO Max), in which Chandler’s actor made a splash about the pressure he exerted. on yourself to be funny in a sitcom. Despite the fact that Perry showed the cutest moments between Chandler and Monica (Courteney Cox), he said he would be so worried that he would “go into convulsions” if the audience didn’t laugh at one of his jokes.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffe, said they didn’t know he was in such turmoil, and Jennifer Aniston echoed those feelings in a later interview, saying:

I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture (which) was inflicted on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t laugh, and the devastation he felt. Which makes a lot of sense.

Matthew Perry’s appearance at the reunion was particularly disturbing to fans, as many noted his slurred speech. Executive producer Kevin Bright addressed concerns, noting that the actor looks “stronger and better” than he had seen him before. It was later reported that Perry had just returned from an emergency dental procedure.

“Friends, lovers and a big terrible case” will definitely reveal a number of interesting stories from the actor’s life in “Friends”, as well as from what happened after. Matthew Perry said he’s not going to sugarcoat what he’s been through, and he’ll discuss his addiction, his past relationships, and his feelings for his co—stars-even their tough times. The memoirs are due to be published on Tuesday, November 1.

In the meantime, tune in to Matthew Perry’s interview with Diane Sawyer, which will air at 20:00 Korean time. ET on Friday, October 28, on ABC, and you’ll be able to relive all 10 seasons of the NBC hit, including a special reunion, on HBO Max.