Matthew Morrison’s wife Renee Puente defends him after “SYTYCD” accusations: “We let go and go to freedom”

Without holding back. Matthew Morrison’s wife, Renee Puente, expresses her opinion after the actor was fired from “So You Think You Can Dance” due to accusations of “inappropriate” behavior.

“It was a wild ride… My husband was finally given the opportunity to tell his truth,” 37-year—old Puente signed her repost of Morrison’s video on Instagram on Thursday, June 2. “He did it with such grace and honesty in a difficult and incredibly difficult situation.”

She echoed the Glee graduate’s thoughts about the harmful nature of “gossip”, which he talked about a lot in his own Instagram shots. “Gossip and cruelty is a poison that has penetrated into the depths of our society and somehow made people forget their true nature – Love and compassion,” the native of Hawaii continued, quoting Jay Shetty. “Negativity is a character trait, not someone’s personality. The true nature of man may be hidden by clouds, but, like the sun, it is always there. And the clouds can overcome any of us.”

Puente implored her followers to “stop perpetuating hatred and shame. Period. NO ONE DESERVES IT.” She concluded her post with another quote about the power of letting go.

“Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness. If we are still clinging to something in our heart-anger, anxiety or property—we cannot be free.” ~ Teach Nat Khan,” she shared. “We let go and go to freedom. To all those who shone with love and light in our lives through this… thank you 🙏🏽 🌞 Sending Love and Light to everyone else.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on May 27 that Morrison abruptly left the judging panel on SYTYCD, less than a week after the start of season 17. it’s fair to judge the competition.”

After the controversy hit the headlines, a source exclusively told us that the Broadway actor was accused of sending “flirtatious” text messages to a participant that were somewhat “sexual” in nature.

“The messages contained sexual innuendos and were flirtatious to the point that he overstepped the boundaries,” an insider told us on Wednesday, June 1. “He didn’t have sex with the contestant, but she complained about him to the producers because the messages made her feel uncomfortable and awkward, and then they passed it on to the HR department.”

The next day, Morrison took to Instagram to share his version of the story.

“It’s very unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family from blatantly false statements made anonymously,” said the “In Search of Neverland” alum. “I have nothing to hide, so in the interests of transparency, I will read you one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show: “Hi, this is Matthew. If you don’t mind, I’d like to get your phone number and talk to you about some things.” The end.”

He claimed that he wrote to the contestant “because we both share a mutual respect for the choreographer,” whom he has known for a long time, adding: “I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer in the show.”

The junior graduate also spoke out on the topic of gossip in general.

“It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are scattered like bait. I think it’s a lot more than me,” the actor said. “Gossip is poisonous and destroys our society, and we need to act better. I don’t want it to distract attention from the show in any way, because dance has always been a unifying and healing tool. I sincerely wish all the participants and my colleagues all the best.”

Fox plans to continue investigating the matter, a source told us on Wednesday. A replacement judge who will join Jojo Siva and Steven “tWitch” Boss has not yet been announced.