Matthew McConaughey’s Message for Texas Goes Viral: Fan Reaction

Despite losing to No. 1 Alabama, Matthew McConaughey is happy with what he saw Saturday afternoon at the Texas Longhorns.

“We played great football today — the efforts of the whole TEAM and a real battle in Texas — the future of @TexasFootball looks bright — we’re on our way — horns up and hearts are getting high #hookem,” McConaughey said.

A positive message from one of the biggest fans of Texas football on a difficult day. T

Texas still has a lot to play for this season. The Longhorns can’t afford to lose to Alabama until the end of the season.

Matthew McConaughey and the rest of the fans will be rooting for Texas next week against UTSA.