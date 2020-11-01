Matthew McConaughey wanted to play the role of Hulk

Actor Matthew McConaughey revealed that he was about to enter the MCU as one of the Avengers. But why didn’t he?

Matthew McConaughey has revealed that Marvel Studios had shortlisted him to play the Hulk in one of their movies.

The star said she “really wanted” the role of the comic book superhero and told the studio, “I’m in the game if you guys want to.”

But the Oscar winner said he was ultimately turned down by the studio to play Bruce Banner, the scientist who can transform into the Hulk after being exposed to gamma radiation.

Speaking on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, he revealed, “They said, ‘No thanks.’ Marvel has produced three big screen adaptations of the Hulk, including in 2003 when Eric Bana was cast as the green giant.

Edward Norton also portrayed him in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, and Mark Ruffalo played the character in 2012’s The Avengers. It’s unclear which movie Marvel had considered casting Matthew for.

It could be possible that he would have played the Hulk in Avengers, as this was a period when he became best known for his dramatic roles after previously appearing in romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner.

McConaughey’s most dramatic roles include The Lincoln Lawyer, Bernie, Magic Mike, Killer Joe, Mud, and The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Matthew McConaughey turned his career around

As we revealed to you in Somagnews, in 2010, the handsome 50-year-old actor decided he wanted to take on more serious roles, which led him to decline a $ 14.5 million paycheck.

The star declined the huge sum of money to win parts that didn’t see him “chase the girl, fall, then get up and finally catch her” in his new memoir Greenlights.

According to IndieWire, the founder of the charity just keep livin admitted that he “enjoyed” starring in “fun” romantic comedies, but after years of being the on-screen stud, he wanted to try something different.

Matthew wrote in his book, “Romantic comedies remained my only consistent blockbusters, making them my only consistent inbound offerings.”

He added: “For me personally, I enjoyed being able to give people a romantic getaway in a minute of stress in their lives where they didn’t have to think about anything, just watch the guy chase the girl, fall down, then get up and finally get it. I had taken the witness from Hugh Grant and I followed him. “



