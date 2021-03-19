Matthew McConaughey to be in HBO’s Time to Kill

Actor Matthew McConaughey would be ready to reprise one of the main roles of his life, lawyer Jake Tyler Brigance, a character he played in the 1996 film Time to Kill.

According to the information, HBO is developing a sequel in the form of a series of the classic film, and McConaughey is said to have been scheduled to reprise the role.

The original feature film, in English A Time To Kill, was based on the book of the same name by John Grisham, and now the new project would be based on the book A Time for Mercy, which was released by Grisham in October 2020.

According to the information, the production would be a miniseries that would have between 8 and 10 episodes, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, executive producer of the film of the 1990s, also acting as producer of the new show.

The information has not yet been confirmed by HBO.

Time to Kill was originally released in 1996 and featured a cast of McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey, Oliver Platt, Donald Sutherland and Kiefer Sutherland.

The plot followed the trajectory of a lawyer who worked in the defense of a black man accused of killing two white men who allegedly raped his 10-year-old daughter. The trial, which took place in a small town in the interior of the United States, left a climate of tension spread throughout the place, inciting violent retaliations, including the participation of the Ku Klux Klan. The film was directed by Joel Schumacher.

In A Time To Mercy, lawyer Brigance defends a young man accused of murdering his mother’s boyfriend, a deputy sheriff, who allegedly abused his mother, him and his younger sister,