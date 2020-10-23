Matthew McConaughey declared that he was abused

Matthew McConaughey has published his memoirs, a book called Greenlights in which he reveals one of the hardest episodes of his life by confessing that he was the victim of sexual abuse on several occasions during his adolescence.

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15 years old,” wrote the interpreter. And he said he was abused by a man when he was 18, after they left him “unconscious in the back of a truck.”

McConaughey did not elaborate on these episodes, although he said that “she had never felt like a victim.” He commented: “I was sure I would go to hell for having premarital sex. Today, I simply think that will not be the case ”.

In the book, released this week, the actor recounts important events in his life, which he categorizes under the labels of “red, yellow or green lights” depending on the situations that made him “stop or move forward.”

Other revelations in the book include the Hollywood star’s claims that he once rejected a check for $ 14.5 million to star in a romantic comedy so he could focus on more serious roles, which sparked the McConaissance that led him to. led to winning an Oscar for ‘Dallas Buyers Club’.

Another fact that he describes points to his father passing away while having sex with his mother. McConaughey, who described his parents’ relationship as “the Pacific Ocean in a storm,” wrote that his knees “buckled” when he learned of his father’s death.



