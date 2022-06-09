Matthew Lillard: “I can’t imagine him reproducing “Shaggy” from Scooby-Doo right now, but he will rent out the mysterious car on Airbnb

Zoinx! Matthew Lillard travels back in time to visit the mysterious Scooby-Doo machine 20 years after the release of the 2002 feature film.

The 52-year-old graduate of “Good Girls” teamed up with Airbnb to invite fans to book a stay in the Mystery Machine van, which will be decorated with the coolest gadgets of the 60s era. He will greet the happy guests with a virtual video (“They didn’t make me wear flares, thank God!”)—but don’t expect Lillard to play the role of Shaggy again on the big screen anytime soon. .

“We are all over fifty now. I can no longer imagine us interfering teenagers and playing fussy teenagers. The good news is that I care about what I can still voice, so I’m still busy with the character. I’m still busy with the franchise,” he told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, June 6. “I consider this character my own until they replace me and drive me out to pasture. I’m very proud of it, so it’s really nice to be associated with the character all these years later. But if they ever did the Scooby apocalypse, maybe then I would have done it.”

Lillard played Norville “Shaggy” Rogers in “Scooby-Doo” and the sequel “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters at Large” in 2004, along with Freddie Prinze Jr. (Fred), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Daphne) and Linda Cardellini (Velma).

“I flew in to audition for this role. I was the first one they saw. We auditioned at about 10 a.m. on a Saturday morning,” recalls Lillard Us. “And the only way I could initially voice it was to shout to the horse itself. So I came to the audition and — I’ll never forget — the director [Raja Gosnell] and the producer were walking through the parking lot. I didn’t see them at the time. And I was screaming in my car, “Aaaaa! Ahhh!” And they went to the window and knocked on the window. And they are: “Are you okay?” I’m like, “Yeah, I’m just getting ready for the voice.”

Once he got the role, the “Scream” star “had to figure out how to do it” for “hours on end” on set.

“Every day on the way to work, whether it was a five—minute, half-hour or hour trip, I listened to Casey Kasem in a circle,” he said of the late radio DJ who created the voice. . “I ordered the audio and video department to put together about 15 episodes where only Casey plays Shaggy. I still have it somewhere.”

For Lillard, being part of an iconic franchise was “very rewarding.” “It’s nice to celebrate a movie I made so long ago that people still care [about it]. It’s humiliating,” he said. “I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

A stay at Mystery Machine can now be booked on Airbnb, and it is located on a private property along the coast of Southern California. It will include snacks and a selection for dinner (including Shaggy and Scooby’s favorite dishes, such as hot dogs and eggplant burgers!), mysterious games, the opportunity to listen to Sugar Ray’s album on a portable CD player. creating a mood with a lava lamp, Scooby-Doo night viewing, outdoor installation with a lounge area and much more.

“It’s impressive. …I just think that the fans of the film will like it,” the actor told us “It’s All her.” “They spared no expense in creating this experience. I went out to look at it, and the whole crew kind of stepped back and gave me some time [to look around]. …It’s inspiring.”

Guests will be able to book three individual stays for one night on June 24, June 25 and June 26 for just $20 per night. Fans of Mystery Inc. can request a reservation from Thursday, June 16, at 13:00 ET. For more information, follow the link.