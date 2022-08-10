Matthew Lawrence was spotted walking with TLC Chili on a Hawaii beach amid his divorce from Cheryl Burke

So, the 90s! Matthew Lawrence took a rare outing after his breakup with Cheryl Burke, and the actor seemed to be in good spirits along with TLC’s Chili.

Timeline of Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s relationship: what they were like

Lawrence, 42, was spotted spending time with the 51-year-old singer (whose real name is Rosonda Thomas) on a beach in Hawaii on Monday, August 8, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The couple talked for a long time before they decided to plunge into the water together.

A representative of the model told the publication that she is not dating a Boy Meets World graduate. The friendly encounter came after Lawrence and Burke, 38, broke off their marriage earlier this year.

The professional dancer initially sparked rumors of an affair with the graduate of “Brotherly Love” after his older brother Joey Lawrence was a participant in the third season of “Dancing with the Stars”. The couple dated from 2007 to 2008 before resuming their romance in 2017.

After nearly three years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed that Burke filed for divorce in February 2022. According to legal documents obtained by us, the DWTS pros indicated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and indicated January 7 as the date of their divorce. .

Later, the host of the “Burke In The Game” podcast talked about serious changes in life. “I know I’ve always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I really strive to be like that, and as I was writing this, I realized that it’s really not that easy to announce that my marriage is coming to an end,” she wrote. via Instagram in February. “I hope you understand that I will not comment further at this time and ask for understanding and confidentiality. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you have given me.”

Matthew, for his part, has not spoken publicly about the divorce. The actor briefly appeared on social media to promote various projects and continues to follow his ex-wife on Instagram. Burke, for his part, unsubscribed from him on the platform.

Everything we know about the divorce of Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence

Shortly after their breakup hit the headlines, a source exclusively told us that Matthew and Burke’s divorce “wasn’t about the kids,” adding, “Cheryl is using this time to focus on the next steps and focus on her mental health.”

Melissa and Joey’s graduates had previously discussed the couple’s plans to become parents. “We’re just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start this next journey,” he told us in April 2020. “But now everything is a little suspended. When it starts to clear up, I think we’ll have a better idea or understanding.”

At the time, Matthew contributed to the success of his marriage by “constant communication” between him and Burke. “When you stop this communication and when you don’t try every day, everything starts to slowly fall apart,” the Pennsylvania native added. — I think it’s really important.

Everything Cheryl Burke Said about Dating and love after breaking up with Matthew Lawrence

Although Matthew doesn’t seem to be connected to anyone new yet, the California native has previously discussed her thoughts on reuniting with the dating scene.

“I’m tired of walking the streets. It sounds bad, but, you know, in the days when I was at the club, it was like being embarrassed every morning,” she shared with Us in May 2022. — I can’t be in such an environment. I don’t want to be. It’s not fun. It’s not fun when I can’t even hear the other person talking.”

She continued, “I need to believe and love myself enough to really know that I deserve a good guy.”