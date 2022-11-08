Matthew Knowles says he originally wanted Solange to star in Destiny’s Child with Beyonce.

“I am very proud of you Solange…not just for what you’ve accomplished, but for who you are!”
Matthew Knowles revealed that he originally wanted Solange to join his sister Beyonce in Destiny’s Child.
Knowles, the father of Solange and Beyonce, made a comment in his Instagram post on Sunday (November 6), writing that although he wanted Solange to be in the band, his daughter had other plans.
“Many of you don’t know, but I personally wanted Solange to be in Destiny’s Child,” he wrote. “She wasn’t attracted to it. You’d think joining Destiny’s Child would be a dream come true for her, and she had every opportunity to take advantage of the success the band was experiencing, but she wanted to forge her own path.”
He continued that Solange had a personal belief in herself and her music that exceeded his wishes, meaning that in the end he “finally supported and supported her decision,” knowing that she would be fine.
“I would like you all to tear a page out of Solange’s book,” he added. “Sometimes life puts us at a crossroads and forces us to make a choice between the “obvious solution” and the choice that our heart knows we have to make. I would advise you not to discount the latter automatically.
“The universe rewards bravery, and sometimes the less obvious choice is the one that will bring us the most happiness and success. The heart does not lie! I am very proud of you, Solange… not only for what you have achieved, but also for who you are!”
Recently, Solange wrote her first ballet music, which accompanied the production of New York City Ballet.
The musical accompaniment to Solange’s work was performed in Gianna Risen’s production “Play Time”, which premiered at the annual Fall Fashion Gala in September.
Although it was Solange’s debut in the world of ballet, as a child she studied dance and theater, worked as a backup dancer in Destiny’s Child and often included theatrical elements in the staging of her live performances.
Her latest album “When I Come Home” was released back in 2019. It followed her famous 2016 record “A Place at the Table”.