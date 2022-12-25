When you’re going through something difficult in your life, who do you need the most? Of course, this is the kind of person who can make you feel a little good. Well, Kate Hudson, when she was going through difficult times, was next to one of the most amazing actors. In a recent interview with BAFTA, the actress recalled the time when Matthew McConaughey helped her in difficult times.

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson have only worked together in two films. But still today, when she talks about her experience working with such a wonderful actor, she has nothing but praise for him. “Fool’s Gold” and “How to Get Rid of a Guy in 10 Days” are films in which the two worked together. When they were working on “Fool’s Gold,” Hudson was going through a divorce. During that difficult period, a colleague helped and encouraged her.

Matthew shirtless cheered Kate Hudson in the middle of the sea

The “Bride Wars” actress was married to Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. When the Oscar nominee starred in the movie “Fool’s Gold” with Matthew McConaughey, she received a call and was informed that the divorce was being finalized. During her recent BAFTA interview, she recalled the days when the star of The Lincoln Lawyer cheered her on. They were on the boat when she found out about it, and it upset her.

Well, she told me how Matthew, naked to the waist, helped her cheer up. She said she was sitting there feeling sad, and “Matthew jumped out from the top of the boat— shirtless— and he’s like:”Are you ready, Hudson? her in the movie.

And speaking about working with him again, she said she knows her ways. She also knew how he got involved. So it was easy and fun for her to work with McConaughey again. She said she knows how crazy it can be and loves the process. Although the “Glass Bow” actress was divorced then, she is now happily engaged to Danny Fujikawa.

