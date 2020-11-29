Matthew Fox, Jack Shephard from the Lost series

There are characters who are so important in a star’s career that they are able to mark her forever. This may be the case with Matthew Fox, who starred in one of the most prestigious series of all time. Lost debuted on ABC in 2004, putting it in the hall of great media personalities.

Years have passed since the highly criticized end of the series, and the question remains: #PorOndeAnda Matthew Fox after playing Jack Shephard in Lost?

Matthew Fox: from the beginnings to success on Lost

Fox graduated in Economics because he wanted to work on Wall Street. However, his girlfriend’s mother at the time, a modeling agent, saw some talent in him. Trying to pursue this career, he ended up doing some television commercials.

Years later, studying acting, he participated in tests in audiovisual productions. His first role was on the sitcom Wings in 1992. However, it was on Party of Five that he started to grow. Known in Brazil as The Quintet, the Fox series lasted six seasons, and Fox starred in all episodes as Charlie.

While making appearances in other television products, the actor was asked to join the cast of a series that was beginning to develop on ABC. It was Lost, which, with its own mythology and electrifying conflicts, ended up winning viewers in an extraordinary way.

What happened to Matthew Fox?

After participating in two successful series, one of which was so acclaimed by audiences and critics, Fox ended up having no other great opportunities. After showing the last episode of Lost, the decade that followed was not very good for him.

Despite some notable efforts on his part, nothing that directly involved him managed to score. It is worth remembering that, for his performance on the ABC series, Fox was nominated several times for the Emmy Awards, in addition to other important awards at the time.

As the invitations to television projects did not happen, he invested time and dedication in the cinema. Also during the production of the Lost episodes, he joined the cast of an adaptation of Speed ​​Racer directed by the Wachowski sisters (Matrix). After that feature, Fox underwent major changes in his body to play the serial killer Picasso in the film Alex Cross.

Even with a surprising and visceral performance, since his character tortured and killed people for pure sport, success was not what was expected. Alex Cross ended up being destroyed by expert critics and, in a way, snubbed by the public.



