Matthew Broderick Knew Sarah Jessica Parker was the First One When He Met Her

There are cases when celebrity marriages do not last long, and there are also cases when the relationship is destined to be. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are a perfect example of a couple who are destined to be together forever. They may have met other people in the past, but when they met, the stars came together.

Broderick and Parker are one of the most famous celebrity couples, they have been together for more than two decades. It turns out Matthew Broderick knew it was Sarah Jessica Parker when he first met her.

Broderick and Parker have an extremely strong marriage.

It was in 1997 when Parker and Broderick tied the knot, and neither of them has ever looked back. According to US Weekly, they are a private couple, but one thing they can’t hide is their mutual admiration for each other. Why do they keep shutting themselves in? Well, they just really appreciate the time spent alone, and do not want to be subjected to the scrutiny of the public. Says Parker:

“When the conversation turned to our marriage, it never occurred to us that we were obliged to respond to accusations or gossip. You have to be a little circumspect, but you also have to take a stand, and you have to stick to it.”

The couple had known each other for several years and were practically inseparable by the time they surprised 100 guests at the Angel Orensans Synagogue in New York on May 19, 1997, when they became husband and wife.

Their friends, who thought they were going to a party, were thrilled to see the wedding, and Parker looked stunning in her black dress. After celebrating late into the night, Broderick and Parker began a life together, and even after so many years and three children, they are still strong.

Broderick said very nicely about his first meeting with Parker.

Many people take months or even years to realize that they want to get married, but Broderick knew from the first meeting with Parker that it was her. In a recent interview, the actor opened up, saying, “I saw her walking down the street and thought: “That’s it.”

It cannot be said that his instincts were on top, and Broderick also said that her “humor” and “wisdom” were the two qualities he loved most about her, and also added that his wife knows how to give gifts. What gift did Parker give her husband that he will never forget? According to the Broadway star himself, his wife gave him “a trip once — a surprise, blindfolded, suddenly I found myself in the Caribbean.”

How did the couple meet?

So how did the former “Sex and the City” star and Broderick first meet? Insider reports that they were first introduced to the Broadway stage in 1991 after the Parker brothers founded the Broadway theater. They met when Broderick was directing a play, and Parker had just broken up with Robert Downey Jr., and they both remember that moment.

Says Broderick: “It’s very unique because I don’t remember most people when I first see them. [But] I remember it as clear as day.” Although the actor knew he would spend the rest of his life with Parker, he didn’t ask her out until a few months later. However, it seems that the wait was worth it, and the couple had a relationship that was and remains absolutely indestructible.