Matt Smith responded to fans after criticism received

Last week, we learned that Doctor Who veteran Matt Smith was joining the cast of House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, along with several other actors in key roles. Smith will play “Prince Rogue” Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

Daemon is one of the most prominent figures in the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war that ripped apart Westeros more than 100 years before the start of Game of Thrones. He’s known for being fierce, irritable, and a tough warrior, with some fans already wondering if Matt Smith is the perfect guy for the job.

Smith now gave his initial thoughts on playing Daemon in response to doubts about his character choice. “I hope the day comes.” Although some things do stand out:

“I think it’s going to be a really exciting cast. I think it’s a wonderful legacy to be a part of and it’s a huge part. And without saying too much, I’m really looking forward to riding some dragons … if I can.”

It will definitely make it. During the Dance of the Dragons, Daemon rides the dragon Caraxes and does some crazy things from the back; HBO has already released concept art for Daemon’s winged best friend for House of the Dragon.

Unfortunately, that’s all you have to say for now. However, he sounds eager to get into it.

“Who knows what goes on in this position, but yeah, look, I’m looking forward to getting started and I think with the people involved, it could be really exciting.”

Smith seems excited to ride a dragon and become a big part of House of the Dragon, but I hope he knows how difficult it can be.



