Matt Smith from “House of the Dragon” explains how his character justifies his actions in the scenes of the cruel, cruel king and landing

This article is dark and full of spoilers. Be warned if you haven’t seen the premiere of “House of the Dragon” yet.

“Game of Thrones” is known for its bloody, violent and frankly terrifying scenes. The premiere of HBO’s newest show, “House of the Dragon,” has lived up to its predecessor’s brutal legacy. From the jousting tournament to the tense, bloody and violent birth scene and the Golden Cloak’s attack on King’s Landing, blood was pouring everywhere. And in two of those three cases, blood was on the hands of Matt Smith’s character Damon Targaryen.

In the premiere, Damon leads the Golden Cloaks through King’s Landing to punish those who have committed crimes. However, this punishment is much, much worse than the crimes committed. They cut off some limbs and behead others for their misdeeds. Dear viewer, we all see this, it is both scary and rude, and in a modern court it would not be justified by a reasonable person.

If you’ve seen Episode 1, I’m sure you’ll remember this scene. However, believe it or not, Smith told the New York Times that Damon has his own moral compass that justifies his actions.

He thinks he’s going out and clearing the city of crime [laughs], albeit in a very unpleasant way. But there is a certain meaning in his head. I think. Or not? I don’t know. That’s the great thing about Damon: you just don’t know. Is he doing this in pursuit of good things? Is he doing this to cause chaos? A little bit of both, probably. It’s always been that way, and it’s so interesting about him.

Damon Targaryen, Prince of Westeros and brother of King Viserys Targaryen, will be the wild card in this first season of House of the Dragon. He makes erroneous decisions and clearly cares most about himself and his strength. However, there are times when his loyalty shines through, especially when it comes to his brother and niece. Smith said his character genuinely believes that what he’s doing is right.

Also in the series premiere, Damon is shown having sex in a brothel, and I doubt this will be the last time we see it, because Matt Smith said he questioned the sex scenes throughout the first season. However, it’s important to note that this show should be less exciting than Game of Thrones when it comes to how sex is shown. According to screenwriter and executive producer Sarah Hess, there will be no sexual violence in the series.

“House of the Dragon” has already made HBO history by attracting the largest number of viewers to the HBO premiere, and everything is just beginning. We’d better buckle up and hold on tight, because Matt Smith said this season could get chaotic, which should be taken seriously, based on one of the most chaotic characters in the series.