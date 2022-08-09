Matt Rule is very clear about his opinion of Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rule is thrilled with the progress Baker Mayfield has made.

Mayfield has only been a Panther for about a month, but Rule said he made a lot of jumps during that time.

“He’s definitely getting better as he feels more and more what he can do on the line of scrimmage. What he has done in 10 days is impressive. He makes really good jumps,” said Rule (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk).

The Panthers still classify the quarterback situation as a “competition”, despite the fact that Mayfield is the favorite to win.

They wouldn’t have traded him for him if they thought Sam Arnold would be the guy coming into the season.

Both quarterbacks will play in the preseason, but Rule did not say how long they will play.

Carolina’s first preseason game is scheduled for this Saturday against Washington at 8 p.m. ET.