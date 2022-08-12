Matt Ruhl talks about expectations from Baker Mayfield and Sam Arnold

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rule revealed his game plan with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold before Saturday’s preseason game.

The Panthers are set to face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field, and it looks like both quarterbacks will get the same amount of playing time.

The rule wants each of the two signal callers to receive 6-8 draws during the game. He also gave no idea which one would get the start.

If Rule sticks to that, it will mean Mayfield and Darnold will only play 1-2 series.

After that, rookie quarterback Matt Corral is likely to participate in the remainder of the competition.

This is an interesting decision on the part of Rule, especially since there is a quarterback competition between Mayfield and Darnold. However, he may be planning to give them more playing time in the last two preseason games to be played over the next few weeks.

The start of Saturday’s game will take place at 13:00. ET.