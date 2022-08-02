Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World mourns the death of Ronald’s dad at 84: “A well-lived life”

Emotional loss. Matt Roloff paid tribute to his father Ronald Roloff, who died at the age of 84 on Sunday, July 31.

“Sad week for the Roloff family,— the 60-year-old “Little People” star wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 1. home to be with my Lord and Savior last night.”

The TLC personality went on to praise her father as “an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and inspiration to many,” adding: “He literally loved people and anyone who has ever been in contact with him knows it! … What a man and how well he has lived his life!”

The California native also revealed that his father told him how “proud” he was of his son’s achievements in some of his last words. “His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his life and, of course, in his last hours,” Matt continued. “With his special love of his life (since elementary school), his 63-year-old wife “Huni” was by his side… many of us were with him reading his favorite Bible verses. I would name one, but he had so many favorites!”

Jacob Roloff, Matt’s youngest son, also paid tribute to his grandfather via social media, sharing a photo of Ronald on Instagram Story during his service in the US Marine Corps. Matt and ex-wife Amy Roloff have Jacob, 25, twins Zach and Jeremy, 32, and daughter Molly, 28.

Last year, Matt announced that his father had been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. “It’s a really scary moment in life when you find out that your parents need all the prayers they deserve,” he wrote on Instagram in July 2021. — [Dad] needs serious chemotherapy treatment for CLL blood cancer. …The Roloff family humbly asks for your prayers for miracles and a speedy recovery.”

The reality TV star also told fans that his mom, Peggy Roloff, had recently fallen seriously and needed physical therapy. In addition to Matt, 80-year-old Peggy and Ronald also have a daughter, Ruth, and a son, Sam. Their son Joshua died in 1999 at the age of 34.

In June, Matt shared a photo of him and his parents celebrating Father’s Day a few days before going to the movies. “I wanted to watch The Best Shooter with my family while I was in Arizona… great movie!” the pumpkin farmer wrote on Instagram. “A wonderful visit. it’s so nice that they live here, so close to us.”