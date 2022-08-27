Matt Rawle asked if the Panthers would Sign Cam Newton after Sam Arnold’s injury

The situation with the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers became even more interesting when news of injuries appeared on Friday.

Current starter Sam Darnold is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain during yesterday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills—in addition to the season-ending foot injury suffered by third-year player Matt Corral earlier this month.

Depending on the severity of Darnold’s injury, Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker may be the Panthers’ only QB options for an extended period of time.

Can the Panthers abandon the 2021 plan and re-sign former league MVP Cam Newton?

Head coach Matt Rule answered that question on Friday.

“[General Manager Scott Fitterer] and I will talk about it,” he told reporters after yesterday’s game. “Obviously, Cam would have to weigh in on that. There would be a lot of things we would have to pay attention to. You guys know how I feel about Cam. I had a great time with him.”

Newton’s return to Charlotte in 2021 caused a huge stir among Panthers fans. But after the initial hype wore off, it became abundantly clear that the 33-year-old QB would no longer be the superstar he once was.

If the Panthers re-sign Newton, the team will have two Heisman Trophy winners and the top three picks in the quarterback depth chart.