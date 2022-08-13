Matt Lafleur reacted honestly to Jordan Love’s performance

Green Bay Packers backup Jordan Love played the entire first half of his team’s preseason game on Friday.

The former player selected in the first round showed ups and downs, showing some highlights and some not-so-great inaccuracies.

In addition to two passing touchdowns, Love also made a whopping three interceptions in the first half.

After the game, head coach Matt Lafleur defended his young quarterback.

“I think you can take two of those [interceptions] off him completely,” Lafleur said, according to ProFootballTalk. “Third, we had two routes knocked out because the ball really shouldn’t have gone there in this draw, but he had nowhere else to go with the ball, and he forced it there, and the defender played well. We just need to clean up everything around him. We say this all the time about quarterbacks, they’ll get too much praise when we do well and they’ll be blamed when we don’t, and that’s just the reality of playing at this position in this league. But I was pleased with Jordan’s performance.”

Love finished his 2022 debut season with 176 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while passing 13/24. The Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers 21-28.

The third-year reserve player will still get a lot of preseason reps, as starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not expected to wear a suit until the first week of the 2022 regular season.