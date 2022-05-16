Matt James Obscures That Claire Crowley Is Dating in Bachelor Nation, Says Tyler Has a “Love-hate” Relationship With Rachel

No one drinks tea like Andy Cohen! Matt James‘ answers to questions about Claire Crowley — and Tyler Cameron and Rachel Kirkconnell’s friendship—from his appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” are surprising in Bachelor Nation.

During a speech on Sunday, May 15, on the talk show “Bravo”, the 30-year-old author of “First Impressions” was asked about rumors about the relationship of the 41-year-old former bachelor with former contestant Blake Monar. (

“I think that, you know, as a person who crossed out a couple of times — I hope… for happiness. I hope something will come out of this,” James said. “It doesn’t matter where she gets it at the moment. I hope someone will bring it to her.”

Another guest and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore then stated: “This is reading! … We need him on our show. It was reading, baby!

James and Crowley have had a difficult dynamic ever since he was supposed to appear in season 16 of the series. After the show was forced to postpone production due to the coronavirus pandemic, barber cast a shadow over the former football player for joining Cameo, tweeting in April 2020: “If you give interviews and create Cameo accounts even before you start my season… you’re in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime”.

Although he didn’t respond at the time, James, who never fought for Crowley’s affections because ABC decided to make him the Bachelor in season 25, broke his silence about the drama in his book.

“I had nothing to say [when I first saw her tweet]. I thought, “Damn, this is crazy!” I was in shock. I was speechless when I saw it.”

James added: “I couldn’t tell my story without it because it was very important in my journey. If this hadn’t happened, then who knows, I would have become a bachelor. It just gave the full context of how I ended up where I did it.”

The Wake Forest graduate also talked about how he intended to keep an open mind about Crowley when he was hired for her season, despite her last four appearances in the franchise.

“I just think it would be unfair, especially for someone in her situation with her track record on the show, for me to come in with a preconceived idea of everything,” James told Us. “That’s why I didn’t consider any of this. I knew she was involved in other [seasons of the show], but I didn’t do any research because it didn’t matter who she was at that moment, not who she was then, and I frankly didn’t care because we’re here at this moment. So being judged by her or anyone, to judge someone by what they think of someone without meeting them, I don’t think that’s the right way to get to know someone.”

Elsewhere during his appearance on WWHL, James told Cohen that his girlfriend, whom he met on season 25 of The Bachelor, has a “love-hate relationship” with his best friend Cameron. He gave no further details about the remark, but Kirkconnell laughed in the audience.

Back in June 2021, Cameron was saying only good things about the Georgia native.

“She was amazing. She’s a ray of light. I really enjoyed hanging out with her, spending time with her. We had a good time,” said Us runner—up in the 15th season of the Bachelorette. “I think they are great for each other. It seems that they spend a lot of time together, feel comfortable with each other and have come a long way. So if they’re happy, I’m happy.”