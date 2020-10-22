Matt Hardy vs. It will be cinematic fight from AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling will once again use the feature of cinematic combat for its next pay-per-view, Full Gear. As Dave Meltzer has advanced in the last Wrestling Observer radio program, the match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara will be recorded and broadcast on the day of the event, next November 7.

In the last AEW Dynamite program, a fight between the two fighters was announced in an Elite Deletion match, dropping the possibility that they would face each other at the Hardy ranch, something that, at the moment, has not been confirmed. Meltzer has assured that the idea, which has been on hold since March, was to do it in that place.

In the video made to announce the fight between the two, Sammy Guevara threatened Hardy, assuring that he would send Matt Hardy home forever while burning a photo of the fighter in front of his rival’s ranch.

At the moment, the rivalry between Hardy and Guevara has been bumpy: in a pike between the two at Dynamite, Hardy received a severe blow to the head after a chair hit by Guevara that made a cut that required stitches and that, as stated rumored, they both got into an altercation in the locker room over it.

Then in their Broken Rules match on All Out. Hardy was thrown from an elevator by Sammy, failing not to land on the two tables below and hitting his head hard on the floor. Hardy was initially unable to continue until the AEW doctor gave him the go-ahead to continue.



