Matt Hancock’s Most Infuriating Moments in I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here!”

All extremely low MP lighting effects from the jungle.

Even on the channel where This Morning offered viewers a prize in the form of paying electricity bills in the “Spin to Win” contest, there was something dystopian about watching the unloving shame Matt Hancock openly launder his reputation in the series “I’m a Celebrity… get Me Out.” here!

The former health minister was criticized for serious shortcomings in the fight against the pandemic (which included a shortage of PPE, accusations of lucrative contracts with his comrades and dangerous mismanagement of nursing homes) before resigning for allegedly violating the rules he helped create.

But now he has decided that the best way to show remorse is to resign from his position as an MP with a salary of £84,144 and abandon his West Sussex constituents during the cost—of-living crisis to pocket £400,000 to hang out with Boy George and Eileen Grimshaw. from Koronishen Street in the outback.

Indeed, there is not enough Brass in the world to clean his neck. But because he inexplicably survives another public vote and continues to wander around the show wearing a fedora like Indiana Jones from Wish.com (although the one who lost the whip), it’s time to collect his flaws.

Matt Hancock

The actors of the movie “I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!” 2022. COURTESY: ITV

Its entry and pre-exhibition justification

“Showing the public what politicians really are is really important,” Hancock said, cynically using reality TV to show viewers the real person he pretends to be. Before the publication, he added that he was going to the jungle to draw attention to dyslexia. It was as shamelessly deaf as Darth Vader from “Star Wars” appearing in the program “Alderaan is looking for talents”, claiming that he does it to highlight the plight of those who live with prosthetic hands. Not to mention dyslexia, his problem is reading the damn room.

“Don’t make me sing, I’m terrible!”

On his first day, he befriended a late comrade (and related tabloid lover), comedian Sean Walsh, with a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s song “Perfect”, selected directly from the focus group “Make Me Attractive”. “Don’t make me sing, I’m terrible!” he said casually. On the other hand, he didn’t know who Blink-182 were and forgot the words when he sang Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”.

“What I’m looking for is a little forgiveness”

Instead of the results of the ongoing official COVID investigation holding people accountable, he was restlessly left to Boy George (threatening to leave as Hancock’s arrival brought back memories of his mother being in the hospital during the pandemic) and Free Woman Charlene White, whose aunt died during the first wave of the disease, to get some answers. “I’m looking for a little forgiveness,” Hancock said. Because Moonpig doesn’t have the “I killed your babysitter” range. Condolences, he apparently decided that the best way to do this was to sprinkle salt on the wounds of the mourners on national television. You might think that if he wanted to show a little bit of remorse, he could start by donating his fee to charity, but don’t be silly. We’re talking about Matt Hancock—Joe Lycett’s Vario.

“I didn’t break any laws”

A statement that will leave you furious, like Owen Warner’s Hollyoaks himbo trying to solve a Wordle. Refuting Chris Moyles’ suggestion that he was given a penalty for blocking, Hancock said: “I didn’t break any laws, the management is different. But the problem was that it was my leadership.”

Voted for several tests in a row

The fact that Hancock was voted in for several consecutive Bushtucker trials demonstrates that, unlike him, ITV can run an effective application. When asked by host Declan Donnelly why the public continues to vote for him, he replied: “It must be the facial expression.”

Cafe La Cucaracha

Where Hancock blithely ate a camel’s penis, a sheep’s vagina and a cow’s anus in one sitting, with the humility of a man who knows he will never be able to enter a restaurant where the staff did not spit in his food. If the cow is not alive and he does not need to trim it, or a herd of camels is going to bukkake on his face, this is not enough.

“You were grabbing the loot, bruv.”

We’ve all seen a surveillance camera showing an excited Hancock kissing his assistant. Even a dildo would become sluggish watching this. But Hancock tried to soften his shame by stating, like a shitty Dr. Seuss: “I screwed up, I confessed,” clarifying: “I resigned, and this is no excuse, but I fell in love, right?” To which comedian Babatunde Alyosha objected: “You didn’t just ‘fall in love’, you were grabbing prey, bruv!”

When he was bitten by a scorpion

Liz Truss, as one of your last appearances, please nominate this scorpion to one of your retired honors.

Matt Hancock throws forms

Although Hancock is 44 years old, he has the clumsy clumsiness of all three Intermediates in one person. He looks like he’s sweating from the Lynx Africa nature. Therefore, when the host of A Place In The Sun, Scarlett Douglas, led her peers in the Cameo “Candy” dance, Hancock looked as if the rhythm itself had taken its toll.en of a restraining order against him.

When he was crowned leader of the camp

“I’m very proud that Matt has won one leadership contest in his life,” White said.

When he tried to beat Jill Scott

When national heroine Lioness Jill Scott led Hancock on a run through the camp, he-in a style of superiority-suggested they continue. Worse than the human splainer, it was Matt Splain. She joked that he was training for Love Island, which resulted in Walsh saying, “This man is a beast. There is nothing he could not do, unfortunately, without adding: “Except to put a protective ring around nursing homes, protect PPE, wear them in pants, etc.”

When COVID campaigners raised a banner over the camp

Because in a tedious rehabilitation performance, where the audience calls him a “good athlete”, and Lorraine Kelly wonders if he is a sex symbol, fortunately, a banner with the inscription “Victims of COVID say get out of here!”, flown on behalf of the COVID Bereaved Families For Justice organization, reminds us of the suffering, which caused some of his registration. The last word belongs to his representative: “Our message, carried across the sky, makes it crystal clear to Matt Hancock that you should represent the people of West Suffolk and give the families of those killed due to Covid the answers they deserve, and not play games for dingo dollars and plastic. stars”.