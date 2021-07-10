Matt Damon Announces Rejecting Avatar Starring Role

Matt Damon revealed that he turned down the lead role in Avatar. Matt Damon made shocking statements at the Cannes Film Festival. The 50-year-old actor revealed that in the past he had turned down the lead role and the astonishing price for the Avatar movie.

Matt Damon, the lead actor of ‘Saving Private Ryan’, perhaps one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, turned down the lead role offered to him for one of the biggest movies to be made.

The 50-year-old actor gave an exemplary speech at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday (July 9th), telling the audience that in addition to a role that would add to his reputation, he also turned down a jaw-dropping fee.

10% of proceeds offered:

In her speech, the Hollywood star said, “I was offered a role in a small movie called ‘Avatar’. Director James Cameron offered me 10% of the proceeds of the movie.” He shocked everyone with his words.

“Avatar”, as it is known, is the highest-grossing film of all time; As a matter of fact, the revenue of the movie is 2.8 billion dollars. The movie lost the throne to “Avengers: Endgame” for a short time, but Avatar, which was released outside the USA, managed to take back the leadership.

Speaking at Cannes, Matt Damon said, “Let’s go back a bit. You won’t meet another actor who refuses a big money like me.” continued with his words. The Oscar-winning actor said he has already acted in a Jason Bourne movie and made the ‘moral’ choice not to leave the action series.