Matt Altman’s wife Joanna arrested and charged with domestic violence

The wife of Million Dollar list star Matt Altman, Joanna Altman, was arrested for domestic violence earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged incident were not disclosed.

Joanna, 40, was taken into police custody on August 4 in Van Nuys, California, and then released on $50,000 bail, Page Six reports.

“Losing my wife’s father to COVID-19 has been absolutely devastating for her and our entire family,” Matt, 44, said in a statement on Tuesday, August 16. “We all struggled with this loss and went through hard times. We have never been so in love and connected after this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy.”

The Bravo personality previously shared a family photo on social media a few days after his wife was released from prison. “Everyone is smiling in one photo,” he wrote on Instagram on August 8. “Anyone with three or more children knows that it’s not easy.”

Joanna, who has 4-year-old twins Ashton and London and a 2-year-old son Hudson with her husband, also spoke about how she spent time with her loved ones after her arrest.

“Such a wonderful anniversary weekend. 5 years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs won’t stop anything. Love you so much, @themattaltman,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, shortly after news of her legal troubles hit the headlines.

The couple, who got married in 2017, gave a glimpse of them, marking an important milestone amid the drama.

“Happy 5th birthday, @johanna_altman, I couldn’t imagine sharing my life with anyone else,” Matt, who appeared on the million dollar list with his brother Josh Altman, signed in the caption to an Instagram photo taken on a special day on Sunday, August 14. “5 years, 4 moves, three wonderful children, 2 people with one heart. I love you for your #anniversary.”

He added: “We spent a fun weekend with our family at the place where we got married on Terranea.”