Matrix: What is The Correct Order of Movies and Where to Watch

The Matrix saga is one of the best known and most successful in cinema. With three features and a series of shorts, many fans are a little confused about what the right order of productions is and on what platforms they are available. Learn more now!

Matrix: the history of the film franchise

The Matrix trilogy was directed by sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski. The first feature hit theaters in 1999 and made history for its tightly knit script and innovative techniques, such as the use of slow motion.

No wonder that the film was recognized by critics and won several important awards, such as the Oscar for Visual Effects, Sound Mixing, Editing and Sound Editing.

Matrix: what is the order of the movies?

The franchise’s main trilogy can be watched in the order of its release, as the features are a direct continuation of each other.

Matrix, released in 1999, introduces us to Neo (Keanu Reeves), a young computer programmer who after suffering from the same nightmare several times begins to have doubts about the reality in which he lives. He ends up discovering that he is a victim of the Matrix, an intelligent and artificial system that manipulates people’s minds, creating the illusion of a real world.

In the second film, Matrix Reloaded (2003), Neo, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) continue to lead the revolt against the machines.

In The Matrix Revolutions (2003), Neo has his mind caught in a place between the Matrix and reality. The hero, considered the greatest hope to save humanity, will only be able to get out of this prison with the help of Trainman (Bruce Spence).

Matrix: the shorts and the chronological order of the entire saga

In addition to the three films released in the cinema, the franchise also released a series of animated shorts called Animatrix. Although the original trilogy is a linear and complete story, following the shorts and features in chronological order is the best way to understand the entire Matrix Universe.

Check out the complete timeline of the saga below:

The Second Rebirth – Part I (short)

The Second Rebirth – Part II (short)

A Detective Story (short)

Matrix (long)

Once upon a time a Boy (short)

The final flight from Osiris (short)

Matrix Reloaded (long)

Matrix Revolutions (long)

Beyond Reality (short)

The World Record (short)

The Sensitive Robot (short)

A Soldier’s Heart (short)

Where to watch productions?

The three main movies are available on Netflix and HBO Max. The latter streaming also has Animatrix in its catalogue. The shorts collection can be found for rent or purchase on YouTube.

The fourth film in the franchise

To the delight of fans, The Matrix will win a fourth film with the return of Lilly Wachowski as director and Keanu Reeves in the role of Neo. of the original story.

Matrix 4 will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.