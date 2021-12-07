Matrix Resurrections Uncovers Its Spectacular Final Trailer In Spanish; Tickets On Sale Now

The Matrix Monday has been celebrated with a new trailer for Lana Wachowski’s movie in which we see previously unpublished scenes. Premiere in December. Matrix Resurrections has celebrated the Matrix Monday of this Monday, December 6 with the second official trailer of a film called to become one of the great cinematographic phenomena of this end of the year. Neo and Trinity are back, and as you can see in this new preview, we have a considerable amount of previously unreleased material. Lana Wachowski’s film opens in cinemas around the world next Wednesday, December 22, 2021; Tickets are now on sale.

What do we know about the Matrix Resurrections?

Unlike other films with great media coverage, Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters without us knowing much about it. Yes, it is true that it is interpreted as a sequel to the original Matrix, which is not so much a Matrix 4, but something more autonomous, but the secrecy that surrounds the work is total. The trailers raise more questions than answers, and that’s clearly deliberate. We have clues, but until we sit in the seats we will not be able to know what is happening with Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and the rest of the characters in the cast.

Among new and familiar characters, Matrix Resurrections will feature faces such as the new and younger version of Morpheo, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta in Aquaman), Bugs (played by Jessica Henwick), Neil Patrick Harris, Eréndira Ibarra or Priyanka. Chopra or Jonathan Groff, who will play a new Agent of the Matrix.

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 22, 2021.