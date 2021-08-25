Matrix Resurrections: Sequel Gets Official Title and New Teaser

If you’re missing the iconic Matrix franchise, we’ve got good news! Warner revealed the official title of the fourth film: Matrix: Resurrections. In addition, the studio exhibited, to the delight of fans, a short teaser of the production, but not yet publicly released.

Portals such as Deadline and Gizmmodo had access to the excerpt tell that Keanu Reeves, the Neo, has long hair and a beard, a look similar to the characterization in the movie John Wick. The video begins with Neo in a therapy session after forgetting about the Matrix. “I had dreams that don’t seem like dreams, am I going crazy?” he asks.“We don’t use that word here,” replies the therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris.

After the scene, Neo goes to a coffee shop and encounters Trinity (Carrie Anne Moss). However, the two do not know each other and she even asks “Have we seen each other before?”. After that, the video showed several fight scenes and revealed the return of the Agents from the original film.

The Matrix Success

Previous films The Matrix (1999), Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), grossed an incredible $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, and Lambert Wilson return to their roles. Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Ellen Hollman and Christina Ricci join the plot.

Matrix: Resurrections is slated to open December 22 in theaters.