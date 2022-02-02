Matrix Resurrections Reaches Digital Platforms: Date, Price And How To Watch Online

Matrix Resurrections: After passing through theaters, Warnermedia announces the arrival of Lana Wachowski’s film to different services through rental and purchase. Matrix Resurrections will arrive in just a few days on different digital platforms through rental and purchase. After passing through theaters last December, the fourth installment of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves can be seen from the home community on February 5. We already know the confirmed methods, prices and platforms.

Matrix Resurrections on PVOD and PEST: price and where to watch the movie online

Matrix Resurrections will be available to rent via Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) and to purchase via Premium Electronic Sell-through (PEST) beginning Saturday, February 5.

According to information from Warnermedia sent to the media, Matrix Resurrections will be available in PVOD for a PVP of 12.99 euros and in PEST for 16.99 euros. Next, we list all the confirmed platforms. In any of them we can rent or buy the film:

AppleTV

Rakuten-TV

Amazon Prime Video

google play

Vodafone

Movistar +

Orange TV

Youtube

microsoft