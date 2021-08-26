Matrix Resurrections: Meet the Movie’s New Cast

The first trailer for Matrix 4 was finally released during CinemaCon. In addition to presenting the official subtitle of the film, Resurrections, the preview served to introduce some plot details, and introduce some news about part of the cast.

The film will feature the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as Merovingius Daniel Bernhardt and as Agent Johnson. Laurence Fishburne will no longer reprise his role as Morpheus, just as Hugo Weaving will no longer play Agent Smith.

What about the new cast of Matrix 4? To find out who’s new in the movie, just check below:

13. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Known for his recent work on the Watchmen series and the James Wan-directed feature film Aquaman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also appear in the sequels to Candyman and The Matrix. The actor’s role has not been released so far, however, according to what was seen at CinemaCon, Mateen could be a young version of Morpheus, who would help Neo out of the Matrix again.

12. Neil Patrick Harris

How I Met Your Mother’s eternal Barney Stinson was one of the first new names to be confirmed in the cast of The Matrix 4. According to what was seen at CinemaCon, he is slated to play the therapist for Keanu Reeves’ character inside the Matrix. However, there are hints that his character may also be one of the villains, and that he would only be following Neo closely to ensure he doesn’t remember his past.

11. Jessica Henwick

The Iron Fist and Game of Thrones actress is still a mystery to the plot. When Jessica Henwick was cast, it was suggested that her character would play an important role. Considering her history with action productions, it is possible to imagine that she will play a character who will be involved in fights, and may be a member of the resistance alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, before Neo’s return.

10. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The character of Quantico’s star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is still a mystery to us. Her role has been kept a secret, and none of the reports of the trailer shown at CinemaCon talk about her.

9. Jonathan Groff

Another actor whose role is kept a secret is Jonathan Groff, known for his work in Frozen as Kristoff, in Hamilton as King George and Mindhunter as Holden Ford.

8. Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci, the Addams Family Wandinha, was confirmed in the cast only in June 2021. The actress, who also starred in The Legend of the Headless Horseman, the year the first Matrix hit theaters, will play an undisclosed role also.

7. Toby Online

Toby Onwumere is one of several actors who had previously worked with Lana Wachowski on Sense8. In the series, he played Capheus Onyango, a young man who lives in Nairobi and is desperately trying to earn money to buy medicine for his mother, who is living with AIDS. However, like most of the cast, her role in the film remains unknown.

6. Max Riemelt

Another actor who had contact with Lana Wachowski in Sense8, the German Max Riemelt, is best remembered for his role in the film A Onda. To see how he will appear in Matrix Resurrections, we still need to wait a little longer. In Sense8, he played safecracker Wolfgang Bogdanow.

5. Eréndira Ibarra

The third former colleague of Sense8 who is present is Eréndira Ibarra. She played the Mexican actress Daniela Velázquez, but like the others, her character in Matrix 4 hasn’t been officially introduced yet.

4. Brian J. Smith

Rounding out the actors who were able to work with Lana Wachowski on Sense8 is Brian J. Smith. In the series, he played the cop tormented by an unsolved crime, Will Gorski. Already in Matrix 4, nothing is known about his character.

3. Andrew Caldwell

Former iZombie star Andrew Caldwell also had no details about his character in the new Matrix.

2. Ellen Hollman

Having played mostly supporting roles on television and in films like Spartacus, Ellen Hollman is possibly the least known star to audiences in The Matrix 4. Her role is also under wraps.

1. Telma Hopkins

Telma Hopkins also has no information about her role, however, in her case, it is possible to speculate that she may be a new Oracle. The actress was quietly added to the cast, and having a new actress for the role could make sense with a cyclical plot, or with the character’s own story.