Matrix Resurrections: Film Opens In Theaters Today

Matrix Resurrections: After a long 18 years, fans of one of the top pop culture products of all time will be blessed. Warner Bros. This Wednesday (22), the Matrix Resurrections, the 4th film in the science fiction and action franchise, premieres in Brazilian cinemas.

With a duration of 2 hours and 28 minutes, the feature film promises to offer great nostalgia, as stars Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Mos (Trinity) are back. The plot has not been fully revealed, but it should show that the cyber world continues to mask people’s notion of reality.

“In The Matrix Resurrections, return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what is behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more,” says the official synopsis.

In addition to the two main characters from the original trilogy, The Matrix Resurrections casts the likes of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Toby Onwumere and L. Trey Wilson. Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson will also reprise their roles as Niobe and Merovingian respectively.

The film has already won its international premiere and several vehicles have seen its first screenings. The reaction from experts was, for the most part, quite positive.

“I went to see Matrix Resurrections full of theories and none of them were right. The first act twisted my mind with all its brilliance. I loved so much about the film. I need to see it again for final judgment,” commented Collider critic Steven Weintraub .

The film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who also wrote the screenplay with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. The production is by James McTeigue, Lana Wachowski and Grant Hill, while the executive production is by Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Karin Wachowski, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman.